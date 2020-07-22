The Town of Mantachie has a new attorney and municipal court prosecutor.
During a recent meeting of the town’s board of aldermen, Mantachie officials agreed in favor of hiring Tupelo-based lawyer Chris Evans as their attorney.
He officially took over the position on July 1.
Evans replaces Michael P. “Chip” Mills Jr., who was appointed in late February by Gov. Tate Reeves to fill the judicial vacancy in the 1st Circuit Court District.
Evans is a graduate of the University of the Mississippi School of Law and has been a practicing attorney in Mississippi since 1995. He runs The Evans Law Office in Tupelo.
Evans’s experience includes serving as Lee County Youth Court Prosecutor, Saltillo Municipal Court Prosecutor, Saltillo Board Attorney, Lee County Administrative Hearing Officer, and Tupelo Municipal Court Prosecutor Pro Tem.
Mayor Matt Fennell said the group agreed that Evans has the experience and knowledge to represent their town well.
“We feel comfortable with Chris and feel that he will be a good fit for the Town of Mantachie going forward,” Fennell told The Times. “He has a wealth of experience in municipal law in the capacity of both a board attorney and prosecutor. We look forward to adding Chris to our leadership team.”