Mantachie native and debut author, Lydia Hodges McIntosh says she never set out to become a novelist.
In fact, McIntosh spent her entire academic career training to become a lawyer, ultimately receiving her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi. McIntosh practiced law for over a decade in Washington D.C., Houston, Texas, and the Gulf Coast before returning to Mississippi to raise her young son.
With her son now grown and with his own law practice in Yazoo City, McIntosh began looking for something new to occupy her time; that’s when she began writing.
Though writing has become a hobby only in recent years, McIntosh says she has always been a voracious reader.
“I decided two or three years ago to focus my attention on Christian authors,” said McIntosh. “I find it fascinating how people weave in the word of God.”
After years of devouring every word from well-known authors such as Francine Rivers and Glenn Austin, McIntosh says a story of her own began to work its way out.
Her self-published religious fiction, “A Kidnapping Revival,” was something that she says slowly unraveled piece by piece.
“It was a work in steps,” explained McIntosh. “I just wrote the parts as they came to me.”
“A Kidnapping Revival,” tells the story of a man, Alan, who embarks on a journey to find his abducted wife and learns throughout it all the importance of faith.
“The main theme is forgiveness,” McIntosh told the Times. “God’s forgiveness, the importance of forgiving others, and just how awesome God is.”
McIntosh held a book signing last week at Addie’s Brew in Mantachie. Plans for a second signing in Fulton are currently in the works.