The cost to dump garbage and waste is going up throughout Itawamba County.
City and county leaders throughout Itawamba say inflation, labor and equipment cost increases – in addition to price structures that haven’t changed in years – are driving rate and fee increases that are trickling through the county.
Last November, city of Fulton officials rolled out its first fee structure for dumping at the city landfill, the only landfill in the county.
Also, late last year Itawamba County Supervisors announced that the county would have to increase garbage and solid waste pick up rates. The increase went into effect Jan. 1. That increase didn’t apply to municipal customers. It only applies to customers billed by Itawamba County.
Now, on the hills of that increase, town of Mantachie officials say residents there will see a $5 increase on their solid waste bill that’s due on Feb. 10 as the rate for all residential customers will increase from $13 per month to $18 per month.
The approximately 38 percent solid waste fee increase added to the bill of all residential solid waste customers in the town limits, the town’s first increase in nearly 10 years, is the result of rising costs, town officials say.
“We’ve held off but at some point, you have to do what’s necessary,” said Mayor Matt Fennell.
Mantachie contracts with Itawamba County Solid Waste for solid waste services. Town officials say the rate Itawamba County Solid Waste charges the town increased Jan. 1. Also, Mantachie last changed its rate in 2013, since then town officials say overall costs have increased including labor, related expenses, billing supplies and postage costs making the rate increase necessary. The increase is expected to provide an increase in total solid waste revenue from $0.91 per customer to $3.12 per customer.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.