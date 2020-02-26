Mantachie High School Robotics Team, #14800 - Cyberdine, recently competed in Senatobia and won the FIRST Technical Challenge (FTC) Inspire Award and a “Golden Ticket,” earning them a spot at the state competition in Oxford, later this month.
FTC teams are challenged to build, program, and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format.
Led by adult coaches and mentors, students develop STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills and practice engineering principles. The value of hard work, innovation and working as a team are also principal goals of the program.
Judges present the award to the team that best represents a role model team, that is a top contender for all judging categories and is a strong competitor on the field.
This is only Mantachie’s second year to have a robotics team and their first year to go to state. To get a bid to go to state, robotics teams across the state have to compete in at least one of seven qualifiers.
Only 25 teams across the state are given “Golden Tickets” as their invitation to the state meet.