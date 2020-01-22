Mantachie High School hosted Walnut Attendance Center for a pair of Division 1-2A games, last Friday night. It was a big night at The Corral; both teams picked up important division wins, and senior McKinley Montgomery passed a milestone: her 2,000th point.
(G) Mantachie 64, Walnut 63
Senior McKinley Montgomery scored the first 5 points of the game for the Lady Mustangs. The rest of the team came alive as the game progressed, but so too did Walnut’s offense, specifically Madilynn Vuncannon and Claire Leek. Walnut led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Montgomery cooled off in the second, but freshman Darby Pitts was warming up. She hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the quarter. The Lady Mustangs were persistent, but it seemed every time Mantachie got close to completely shifting momentum in the game their way, Vuncannon hit a shot to stem the tide.
Walnut led 39-34 at the break.
Down 41-45 headed to the fourth quarter, the Lady Mustangs needed to force turnovers and hit shots to have a chance at the win. The Lady Wildcats built a 10-point lead with just over five minutes left in the game, which forced Mantachie head coach Kevin White to call a timeout. White was able to get his team locked in, and within the next two minutes, the Lady Mustangs tied the game at 59-59. With only seconds left in the game, Mantachie forced a Walnut turnover. Montgomery was fouled and headed to the line. With 4.6 seconds left, she hit one free-throw and corralled the rebound of the missed Walnut shot on the other end to preserve the win.
Pitts led the Lady Mustangs with 22 points; Montgomery scored 19; Jones had 13.
(B) Mantachie 67, Walnut 35
Senior Alex Duthu scored 5 points in the first quarter, but the Mustangs left points at the free-throw line in the period. They held a small 12-8 lead over the winless Wildcats.
In the second quarter, the teams scored the same exact amount as the first. Mantachie led 24-16 at the half.
Mantachie’s offense exploded in the third quarter. The 3-pointers finally began to fall for the Mustangs; both senior Jake Wiygul and sophomore Cade Bennett hit a pair threes, and Mantachie scored 23 points in the period while only giving up 7 to their opponents.
With the game well in hand, head coach Scott Collier was able to turn to his reserves in the fourth quarter. Freshman Tyler Edge had a nice block and senior Andrew Miller a steal and layup. The final score stood at 67-35 in favor of the home team.
Duthu had 22 points; Wiygul had 17 points; Bennett had 9 points
The New Site Royals visited The Corral on Tuesday for Division 1-2A games. The Royals came out on top in both games. The Royals and Lady Royals are both two of the best 2A teams in the state. Any team who plays them faces a formidable task.
(G) New Site 70, Mantachie 39
The Lady Mustangs were outgunned early and were never able to find an offensive rhythm against the Lady Royals, whose record currently stands at 24-1.
Junior Ella Pitts led the Lady Mustangs with 13 points and McKinley Montgomery scored 11 points.
(B) New Site 80, Mantachie 53
New Site opened the game with a 3-pointer and couldn’t be contained in the first half. They led 44-20 at the half.
The Mustangs were able to keep up with the Royals, who are now 22-2, but could not make up lost ground and fell 20-53.