Brooklyn Davis of Mantachie is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, particpate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by nearly 300,000 animals each year. They provide programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.