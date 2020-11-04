No matter how they arrived, by broom, rocket ship, or sheer superpowers, they came in by the dozens to grab a few treats at Mantachie’s first Monster Mash. Businesses throughout the town set up decorated tables as ghosts and goblins dropped by for treats.
Mayor Matt Fennell said the event was a great success.
“It was awesome to see the Mantachie business community pull together and host this event,” Fennell told The Times. “We have received positive feedback from everyone involved.”
The importance of having some normalcy for the children was a priority for the town’s businesses.
“While 2020 has been very challenging, we saw the importance of giving the Mantachie community a sense of normalcy with this trick or treating event,” he said. “We wanted a safe event and the Mantachie business community went out of their way to provide that. I think everyone felt the strong community spirit that we have here in Mantachie.”
The town’s businesses meet for planning sessions periodically and Fennell said they will be looking at planning another Monster Mash in the future.