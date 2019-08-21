Mantachie’s first town marshal, Horace R. McFerrin, died earlier this month.
McFerrin was sworn in as the Town of Mantachie’s marshal by Governor John Bell Williams on December 22, 1969. His final day on the job was June 30, 1980.
His job as the town’s only law enforcement officer led him to describe himself as “very full-time and having spent two of the years he served without leaving the town.”
In his earlier years, McFerrin served in the United States Army Air Corps as a flight engineer on B-26 bombers serving in Washington and India during WWII. He operated a service station and was a self-taught mechanic. He also ran the Mantachie Theater during the 1950s.
McFerrin died on Friday, Aug. 9, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living. He was 97 years old.