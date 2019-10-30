Kaleb Hatfield is a bruiser. Last season, the middle linebacker was the Mustangs second leading tackler.
“My goal for my last season is to leave with no excuses and know that no matter the outcome of this season, I did my best,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield loves the teamwork of football and that it requires each person to be in-sync with his fellow teammates about the job he’s supposed to perform on each snap.
“Our goals as a teammate to complete every task we have with 100% effort, everything from the weight room, practices, games and even during class.” Hatfield said. “My job outside of middle linebacker is to encourage everyone on the team and make sure they perform to their highest potential.”
Off the field, Hatfield loves to make friends and attend church. In his free time, he a multi-instrument musician who plays the piano and guitar among others.
Hatfield continues to wreak havoc on defense as his final game at Mustang Stadium nears.