Mantachie continued their strong start into the second week of the season by defeating a couple of Prentiss County teams in a pair of home games, last Tuesday and Friday.
Tuesday night required little more than a cruise-controlled effort for both Mustang teams. It was obvious from the outset that the outsized 1A Thrasher Rebels still have a ways to go before regaining the competitive form for which they are historically known.
The Lady Mustangs opened the night with a 25-2 run that spanned the entire first quarter and then extended their lead to 47-11 by halftime thanks to a stifling full-court press.
Thrasher managed to score 5 points in the second half against Mantachie’s second-stringers, but inevitably lost the game 67-16. Junior guard Madison Jones led all scorers with 14 points with eighth grader Ramsey Montgomery adding 10 of her own off the bench.
The boys’ game was a near instant replay of the Lady Mustangs’. The Mustangs galloped out to a 25-9 first quarter tally, eventually pushing it to 51-19 at the break. The Rebels bested their female counterparts by a single point, scoring 6 total in the second half on Mustang backups. Mantachie won 67-25.
At 13 points apiece, seniors Jacob Frazier and Jake Wiygul, along with junior Alex Duthu, tied for the scoring lead. Junior Dylan Bennett also notched double figures with 10 points.
Fans hoping for fiercer competition would disappointed on Friday night. Jumpertown entered the Tach and immediately fell into a 27-9 hole against the Lady Mustangs thanks to 9 points apiece from senior McKinley Montgomery and freshman Darby Pitts, who had received the starting nod at shooting guard. Jones added back-to-back threes in the quarter, helping space the home floor.
Each team essentially replicated their output in the second quarter, heading into the locker rooms with Mantachie leading 45-18, except this time junior center Ella Pitts had the torch, bucketing 7 in the period.
Montgomery and the younger Pitts reconvened in the third as the second half’s leading scorers. The two players nearly outscored the Cardinals by themselves, with the Lady ‘Stangs advancing to (3-0) with the 64-40 victory. The tandem accounted for 19 apiece overall with Jones adding 10 of her own to aid in the effort.
The boys’ game looked promising from a competitive standpoint one quarter in, as Mantachie actually found themselves trailing 8-6 in a defensive slobber-knocker. All 6 points came by way of Jacob Fraizer, a center fewer than two weeks removed from playing quarterback.
The rest of the rotation came alive in the second. Five different Mustangs scored, and Duthu led the charge on both ends, tallying 6 points, all on layups coming in consequence to the havoc he was wreaking defensively after applying the full-court squeeze.
Jumpertown never sniffed a single-digit deficit after halftime, falling 58-35 thanks to an evenly balanced offensive tactic by Mantachie, employing multiple scorers and ball-handlers, along with a spread alignment that utilizes the entire width of the hardwood.
Frazier and Bennett sat atop the box score with 14 points each. Duthu slid in at 10 points to accompany his five steals. The Mustangs advanced to 2-1 on the season.
Both teams are turning heads early in the year, but stronger competition is just around the bend. Fans will find a true gauge of the Mustangs’ potential this season with games in the Wheeler Turkey Tournament on Friday and Saturday.