Itawamba County School District netted just over 17,000 pounds of canned goods for local food pantries during their 2020 Pack the Bus food drive.
Mantachie students took home the top prize for garnering both the most food and the percentage of food per student. Their student body brought in 10,970 pounds worth of food, or an average of 10.4 pounds-per-student.
Itawamba Attendance Center brought home second place honors. Students contributed over 3,800 pounds of food. That equaled 3.6 pounds per student.
Dorsey Attendance Center’s total of 780 pounds landed them in third place.
Schools keep track of how much food they’ve collected over the course of the drive, which is usually about three weeks. The school that brings in the most poundage per student and overall food weight receive trophies.
MSU-Itawamba Extension Service Director Marie Rogers presented Mantachie High School principal Millie Wood and Elementary School principal Regina Scribner with the coveted Pack the Bus trophies. One features a 53-ounce can of pepper relish as its figurehead, the other a can of Chef Boyardee ravioli.
Pack the Bus was founded in 2011 by former MSU-Itawamba Extension Service Director Romona Edge.
Food collected during the drive has been donated to Itawamba County’s two local food pantries – Fulton Food Pantry and Food Pantry West in Mantachie. Each provide free food to thousands of local people each month. Donations made in December 2018 brought in over 36,000 pounds of food.