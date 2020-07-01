Mantachie High School softball seniors Taylor Coker and McKinley Montgomery participated in the senior softball game at MTrade Park in Oxford.
The event, organized by Heath Fullilove, included a ceremony and game honoring seniors from across North Mississippi who gathered to play one final game in their high school uniforms.
Many of these athletes saw their senior season end abruptly in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and missed out on the majority of their final prep season and traditional senior night festivities.
Montgomery and Coker were both recognized on the field and saw playing time in the game.