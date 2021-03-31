The Town of Mantachie has only one contested race for its upcoming April 6 election.
Republicans seeking office for Alderman Ward 2 are incumbent Richie Hester and Brent Moore.
Incumbents who are running unopposed are Mayor, Matt Finnell; Alderman-at-Large, E.T. Turner; Alderman Ward 1, Amanda Bridges; Alderman Ward 3, Wayne Guin; and Alderman Ward 4, Wilton Cooper.
The Mantachie Town Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, April 3 from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for absentee voting. The deadline for absentee ballots to be returned is five business days after the April 6 election date at 5 p.m. if it is postmarked on or before the election day.
Poll workers for the Ward 2 election are Dan Walton, Lydia McIntosh, and Gail McFerrin. Those serving on the Resolution Board are Sarah Fikes, Janice Smith, and Gary McFerrin.