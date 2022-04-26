Mantachie softball had to compete in a tough division this season after making the transition from Class 2A to 3A. Given the level of competition in Region 1-3A with the likes of Booneville and Kossuth, the Lady Mustangs' third-place finish in region play did not necessarily reflect the talent and ability of this year's squad.
But Mantachie's first-round playoff series against Winona left little doubt about the level of play of which the Lady Mustangs' are capable. They breezed past the Lady Tigers with a series sweep that never felt particularly competitive, with Mantachie outscoring Winona 32-0 in seven total innings of play.
Mantachie 17, Winona 0
The Lady Mustangs began the series on the road with ace Ramsey Montgomery getting the start in the circle. Montgomery retired all six batters she faced in order, striking out four Lady Tigers along the way.
Mantachie's bats took an inning or two to get going, but once they did, the rout was on. After scoring a run in the first inning, and another in the second, the Lady Mustangs exploded for nine runs in the third. Hanna Gillean's RBI triple got the third-inning scoring started, and Allysa Gray followed that up with a triple of her own to drive in another run. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Campbell Guin and Abbey Johnson piled on two more runs. Montgomery's sac fly drove in a run to help her own cause, and another pair of consecutive doubles from Lillianna Cates and Gillean knocked in three more to give the Lady Mustangs an 11-0 lead.
Gillean took over in the circle for Mantachie in the bottom of the third, and after she retired the Lady Tigers in order, the Lady Mustangs went back to work at the plate and extended their lead to 17-0. Gillean surrendered two walks in the bottom of the fourth but escaped the inning without allowing Winona to score, giving Mantachie the run-rule victory in four innings.
"We struggled our first couple of innings," head coach Kristi Montgomery said. "I was proud that they adjusted. They did adjust and finally hit it."
Mantachie 15, Winona 0
Winona's fortunes improved little on Saturday. Ramsey Montgomery got the start again for Mantachie and tossed a three-inning perfect game in the Lady Mustangs' 15-0 rout at home.
Montgomery struck out six of the nine batters she faced and allowed no Winona hitters to reach base.
The Lady Mustangs did the majority of their damage at the plate in the second. Hanna Gillean's two-run homerun highlighted an inning in which Campbell Guin, Abbey Johnson and Montgomery also drove in runs for Mantachie.
Allysa Gray led Mantachie at the plate, batting 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles. The Lady Mustangs tallied only six hits on the day but also walked four times and had five batters hit by a pitch.
Up Next
Mantachie hits the road again at 6 p.m. Friday to take on Hatley in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
"They've got a pretty good leftie pitcher," Coach Montgomery said. "It should be a good game."