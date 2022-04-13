Mantachie softball notched another Region 1-3A victory on April 7, defeating Alcorn Central 4-1 to complete a regular season sweep of the Lady Bears.
The win gives the Lady Mustangs a 3-1 region record heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Ramsey Montgomery earned the win in the circle for Mantachie, allowing one run on one hit and four walks while striking out six in 3 2/3 innings. Hanna Gillean went the final 3 1/3 innings, surrendering just one hit the rest of the way to close out the game for the Lady Mustangs.
Montgomery and Gillean were stars at the plate as well. Gillean smacked a double and a single as well as an RBI on a sacrifice fly, while Montgomery also notched a double and an RBI.
The Lady Mustangs traveled to Kossuth Tuesday night for the first of two region games this week against the Lady Aggies. The results of Tuesday's game were not available at press time.
Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.