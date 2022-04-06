The Mantachie softball team has hit a handful of speedbumps along the way in their 2022 season.
But the Lady Mustangs (15-4, 2-1 in Region 1-3A) haven't taken their foot off the gas heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Mantachie 2, Booneville 0
After dropping a 1-0 heartbreaker to the Lady Blue Devils on March 29 at home, the Lady Mustangs traveled to Booneville for their second meeting against their region rival on Friday, April 1.
Mantachie earned payback as Ramsey Montgomery pitched a no-hitter in the Lady Mustangs' 2-0 victory. The sophomore ace struck out 12 Lady Blue Devils and walked none in seven scoreless, hitless innings in the circle.
Montgomery led Mantachie at the plate as well, notching a double and a single. Lillianna Cates, Abbey Johnson and Allie Ensley contributed a single apiece.
Mantachie 18, New Site 4
The Lady Mustangs next hit the road for a matchup with New Site.
The Lady Royals kept things close early, but Mantachie ultimately ran away with this one in six innings for a run-rule victory.
Montgomery earned the win, holding New Site to two runs on four hits in three innings of work. Hannah Gillean took over in the circle for the final three innings and held the Lady Royals to two runs on four hits.
Multiple Lady Mustangs had big days at the plate. Allysa Gray notched three doubles, while Blayne Sturgeon knocked three singles. Montgomery added a pair of doubles, Allie Ensey smacked a single and a triple and Gillean had a single and a double.
Mantachie 3, Alcorn Central 2
Mantachie returned to region play on Monday night in a game rescheduled due to the threat of rain on Tuesday, hosting Alcorn Central.
The Lady Mustangs came out of the evening with a dramatic walk-off victory over the Lady Bears that pushed their region record above .500 for the first time this season.
Montgomery tallied another victory in the circle, surrendering two runs on five hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts as she pitched the full seven innings.
Montgomery also led the Lady Mustangs at the plate, going 3-for-4 on the day to account for almost half of Mantachi's seven hits. Ensey added two hits of her own, while Cates and Gray added a hit apiece.
With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh, an error allowed the Lady Mustangs to plate the game-winning run.
Mantachie head coach Kristi Montgomery credits the tough competition her team faced playing exhibition games in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and other non-region competition for helping prepare the Lady Mustangs for a tough region slate.
"I think we've grown some in the field, grown some under pressure situations," Coach Montgomery said. "The game plan from the beginning was to be better tomorrow than you were the first day, and they've handled the challenge."
Up Next
The Lady Mustangs continue region play with the road half of their series with Alcorn Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.