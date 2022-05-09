Region 1-3A is a powerhouse for high school softball, with three teams from the division among the final four teams in the north half of the state in the Class 3A playoffs.
Unfortunately for No. 4-ranked Mantachie, that number was reduced to two on Saturday.
After a devastating 2-1 walk-off victory Friday night, Booneville – ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal – took down the Lady Mustangs with a convincing 11-0 victory to complete the sweep of their North semifinal series.
"We knew going into this, it was going to be a battle," Booneville head coach Jessica Taylor said. "We had our mind right, and we prepared for it all week."
The victory sets up a showdown with another region rival, Kossuth, after the Lady Aggies punched their own ticket to the North state finals with a series sweep of Nettleton.
Mantachie ends its season with a 21-8 record.
Game 1: Booneville 2, Mantachie 1
A true pitching duel on Friday night saw Mantachie's and Booneville's aces go head to head – Ramsey Montgomery for the Lady Mustangs and Hallie Burns for the Lady Blue Devils.
Through three innings, the aces held the game scoreless and combined to allow no hits and only one baserunner apiece.
But Mantachie finally broke through in the fourth. Montgomery and Lillianna Cates led off the inning with back-to-back infield singles. Allysa Gray's sacrifice bunt advanced the runners, and two batters later, Blayne Sturgeon's mishandled bunt allowed Montgomery to score on the error.
Booneville finally broke through with a hit of their own in the fifth, a bloop single to rightfield by Kyra King. But Montgomery escaped the inning without allowing another runner on base and left King stranded.
Mantachie took its 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but that's when Booneville's bats finally came to life. Madison Owens led off with a single up the middle, then Ikea Eckford reached on a throwing error. Two batters later, Maddix Lambert smacked a double to deep leftfield to drive in the game-winning runs.
Montgomery performed admirably in the loss, holding Booneville to one earned run on three hits while striking out seven Lady Devils. Burns earned the win, surrendering no earned runs on four hits and a hit batter while striking out eight.
Game 2: Booneville 11, Mantachie 0
In game two, the same two pitchers took to the circle, but with wildly different results.
The Lady Blue Devils got on the board early with a pair of runs in the first on Ramsey Montgomery, who suffered a back injury during Friday night's contest. After Amelia Nelson and Hallie Burns knocked back-to-back singles, Ikea Eckford reached on an error, which allowed both Burns and Nelson to score.
Booneville padded its lead with a run in the third, then added two more on Mantachie reliever Hanna Gillean in the fifth to give the Lady Blue Devils a 5-0 advantage.
The seventh inning put an exclamation point on Booneville's offensive effort. Olivia Garrett led off the inning by blasting a solo home run to right-center. Booneville scored another five runs in the inning on five hits, extending the lead to 11-0.
Burns earned the victory in the circle for Booneville and went the whole seven innings, scattering three hits while striking out six Lady Mustangs. Montgomery took the loss for Mantachie, giving up one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts in four innings of work.
Allysa Gray's double was the lone extra-base hit for Mantachie, while Montgomery and Allie Ensey added a single apiece. Meanwhile, Nelson led the Lady Blue Devils at the plate, going 4 for 5 on the day with two doubles and a pair of singles. Eckford and Kathryn Donahue also tallied doubles for Booneville.
"I told (my players) that I was disappointed in the play today, however I'm really excited that we have all the young kids that we have coming back," Mantachie head coach Kristi Montgomery said. "They've gotten a little taste of being successful, being top eight in the state. I hate that it ends today, but I'm excited for the next few years."