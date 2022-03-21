Dollywood, two games, Calhoun’s, two more games, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, sandwiched into four days and a 750 mile roundtrip.
That is how a streaking high school softball team spends what is, to most students, an off week. Somewhere in all of the commotion, the Lady Mustangs racked up three more wins, moving them to 10-2 through the season’s halfway point.
The first contest of the week saw Mantachie wallop Brentwood High, located in the suburbs of Nashville, 12-0. Inside-the-park homeruns by senior Hanna Gillean (2-for-3, 3 RBIs) and sophomore Bailey Coker (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) paced the Lady Mustangs in the victory. Meanwhile, sophomore slinger Ramsey Montgomery went the full six in the circle, allowing just three hits while fanning 11.
Game two painted the Mustangs as horses of a different color, as they fell to Lakeway Christian Academy, 4-0. Mantachie managed only three hits themselves, despite another 12 strikeouts from Montgomery on the bump.
After a good meal and an evening of rest, the Lady Mustangs were back at it on Wednesday against semi-local Greeneville High. The game got off to a slow start as the game went scoreless through three innings.
Mantachie saw a narrow 3-2 lead slip to even in the sixth, following an inside-the-park homerun on the enormous Isotopes Field at the Ripken Experience complex. But the Lady Mustangs responded in the top half of the seventh with a five-run explosion.
The inning started with a single by freshman Blayne Sturgeon (2-for-3, 2 runs) and a walk by eighth grader Annsleigh Justice, who both scored on a triple by freshman Allysa Gray. A sacrifice fly by Montgomery plated Gray, and freshman Lillianna Cates singled two batters later, setting up yet another inside-the-park homerun, this one by fellow freshman Campbell Guin.
Their final showing of the week was all smooth sailing against Carter High, from northwest Tennessee. Mantachie won 7-0 in a combined no-hitter, with Montgomery racking up 10 strikeouts in four innings from the right side and Gillean whipping three innings southpaw with three punch-outs of her own.
Gillean (3-for-4, triple, RBI), Cates (3-for-4, double, 3 RBI), Guin (2-for-3, 2 runs), Montgomery (2-for-4, double, RBI), and Justice (2-for-3, 1 run) all collected multiple knocks for the Lady Stangs in the statistical slugfest to close out their 2022 campaign’s first act.
Next week offers a return to class as well as a pair of non-divisional home games with Ingomar on Tuesday and Pontotoc on Friday, who Mantachie previously defeated in their first regular season contest, 8-5.