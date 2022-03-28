The Mantachie Lady Mustangs (14-3) took part in the Battle over Batesville Tournament last week, playing three games across two days and coming away with two victories.
Mantachie 10, Independence 0
The Lady Mustangs dominated Friday’s game from start to finish.
Lillianna Cates got the scoring started in the first with an RBI single. Campbell Guin drove in a run on a groundout, followed by an RBI single from Allie Ensey and a run-scoring double from Bailey Coker to give Mantachie a 4-0 lead.
In the second, Cates plated another run with an RBI single followed by Guin’s RBI double, extending the Lady Mustangs’ lead to 6-0.
After a scoreless third, Mantachie put four more runs on the board in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Ramsey Montgomery tossed four innings of scoreless softball from the circle, giving up one hit while striking out nine.
Mantachie 7, Olive Branch 1
Mantachie had to work a bit harder for its second victory of the tournament on Saturday.
Hanna Gilliean started things off for the Lady Mustangs in the first with a two-RBI single, giving Mantachie a lead they would not relinquish.
Gillean, Guin, Montgomery and Allysa Gray all contributed multiple hits to the Lady Mustangs’ final count of 12. Gillean led Mantachie, hitting 3-for-3 for the game.
Montgomery took to the circle again for the Lady Stangs, giving up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out eight in four innings.
South Panola 3, Mantachie 0
The hitting that came so easily to the Lady Mustangs in their first two games of the weekend was nonexistent in their game against South Panola.
Meanwhile, South Panola’s two home runs lifted them to the 3-0 victory.
Montgomery pitched this one as well, surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk while tallying five strikeouts in three innings of work.
Up next
The Lady Mustangs tallied another win over Pine Grove on Monday, 6-4, before they began Region 1-3A play Tuesday when they hosted Booneville. Mantachie will travel to Booneville on Thursday for the other half of their two-game region series.