Mantachie High School hosted the Strayhorn Mustangs for their final 1-2A game of the season, Friday night, and both the Mustang teams routed their opponents.
(G) Mantachie 69, Strayhorn 30
Freshman Darby Pitts opened the game hot. She scored 10 points in the first quarter. Pitts and senior McKinley Montgomery combined for 18 of the Lady Mustangs 23 first quarter points. Mantachie led 23-9 at the end of the first.
The blue and gold Lady Mustangs widened the gap even further in the second quarter. Junior Madison Jones began to find her stride in the second and led the Lady Mustangs with 7 points in the period. Mantachie led 43-17 at half time.
Junior Ella Pitts, who had 8 points in the frame, led the third quarter. Jones replicated her production from the second quarter, and Mantachie’s Lady Mustangs only allowed 4 points. With Strayhorn having no chance of a fourth-quarter rally, most of the Mantachie starters were replaced by reserves who gained valuable game experience that might come in handy in the postseason. The final score stood at Mantachie 69, Strayhorn 30.
On the night she was recognized for scoring more than 2,000 points in her career, McKinly Montgomery led the Lady Mustangs with 18 points. Madison Jones scored 14 points. Darby Pitts finished the night with 13 and Ella Pitts added 10.
(B) Mantachie 90, Strayhorn 59
Mantachie’s Mustangs jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead to open the game and forced a Strayhorn timeout. Led by junior Alex Duthu’s 7 points, Mantachie held a 17-10 lead at the end of the first.
The second started with a couple of big defensive plays. On two straight possessions, senior Jake Wiygul drew charges that negated some Strayhorn points. Down 29-14, Strayhorn used another timeout midway through the quarter and, out of the timeout, they pulled within 10 points. It was a 10-point game with 90 seconds in the half, but thanks to steady play by Duthu, the halftime score stood at 43-27 in favor of the home team. Duthu had 19 points at the break.
The trend in the second half continued to go Mantachie’s way. They were able to draw fouls and made it to the free throw line 33 times in the second half and made 18 of them. Duthu alone shot 16 before being pulled with over four minutes left in the game. The final score was 90-59 in favor of Mantachie.
Like the Lady Mustangs, the boys team had several reserves get playing time in the win.
Alex Duthu scored 34 points in the win; Jaycob Hawkes had 19; Wiygul and Cade Bennett scored 12 apiece, and Dylan Bennett scored 10 points.
(B) Mantachie 68, Thrasher 57
It took the guys longer than the girls to seal the win over the Rebels, but the Mustangs came home with a double-digit win.
Dylan Bennett led the Mustangs with 19 points. Alex Duthu had 17 points and Jake Wiygul 12.
(G) Mantachie 63, Thrasher 27
The Lady Mustangs easily handled the Lady Rebels during a successful trip to Prentiss county. Darby Pitts scored 19 points; Madison Jones had 13 and Ella Pitts 10.