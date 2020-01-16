Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and Itawamba County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident on Highway 371 north of Mantachie Tuesday afternoon where a vehicle struck a 13-year-old girl.
The Mantachie 8th grader was transported to NMMC where she was listed in critical condition with a head injury. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The student was not wearing ear buds or anything of that nature and the driver was not distracted, according to Sheriff Chris Dickinson.
MHP worked the scene and the sheriff's department is investigating the incident.