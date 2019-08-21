Itawamba Agricultural High School volleyball hosted the Mantachie High School Lady Mustangs last Monday evening on the hill.
In set one, the teams split the first 2 points. The Lady Mustangs then went on a 7-2 run to force an IAHS timeout.
The Lady Indians scored the first point after the timeout but could never mount enough of a comeback to tie or pull-ahead. It was a set of runs with Mantachie pulling ahead only to let IAHS regain ground. IAHS got within 2 points of the lead five times, but Mantachie won set one 25-21.
Game two started in a similar fashion. With eighth grader Ramsey Montgomery serving, Mantachie opened the game 11-0 before a fault slowed the scoring drive. By the time the Lady Indians called their second timeout of the match, they were down 16-2. The Lady Indians were never able to find a rhythm, and Mantachie won game two 25-3.
Game three began with the Lady Mustangs opening 10-4, and they were leading 17-11 when the teams produced a rally in which players from both teams made several great plays to keep it going. IAHS won the point, but Mantachie won the game, 25-16. The Lady Mustangs swept the Lady Indians to win the set, 3-0.
For Mantachie, McKinly Montgomery recorded 14 kills and 2 aces; Ramsey Montgmery had 12 aces and 5 kills; Lynsey Barber had 8 aces.
For IAHS, Emma Grace Allen led IAHS with 11 digs. Aliyah Cannon had 8 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace and 1 block. Genise Dabbs had 4 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills and a single ace.
On the following night, Mantachie swept Mooreville in three games, winning 25-7, 25-11 and 25-22. McKinley Montgomery had 10 kills and 3 aces; Ramsey Montgomery recorded 6 aces and 3 kills; Madison Jones and Barber each had 5 aces; while Maddi Flemming had 5 kills.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Indians traveled to Belmont to face the Lady Cardinals. It was another tough night for the team: They lost game one, 25-7; game two, 25-16; and game three, 25-14.
Alex Bennett had 5 digs. Cannon and Kaitlyn Cagle had 5 digs, each. Dabbs had 3 kills, a dig and 1 block. Pricilla Timms had 2 digs and 1 ace. Kendra Blackmon had 3 blocks and a single ace.
The Lady Mustangs opened division play on Monday at Falkner High School and IAHS opened division play at Amory High School on Tuesday. The results of both games weren’t available as of production deadline. They will be featured in next week’s edition of The Times.
Both teams will be in action at the Mantachie Tournament, hosted by Mantachie High School, on Saturday.