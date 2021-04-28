Mantachie girls relay

The relay team of Cayley Miller, Kaysley Hill, Annie Amon and Sarah Moody won the 4x400 relay event and set a new personal best at the North Half meet last week and will compete this week at state.

Mantachie High School had nine track and field athletes qualify in eleven events for the state meet this week in Pearl. Many set new personal records to go along with their high finishes at the North Half meet at Potts Camp last week.

Results of those advancing:

boys 110-meter hurdles: 1. Tanner Broadway (PR)

boys 300 hurdles: 1. Tanner Broadway (PR)

girls 800: 3. Sarah Moody (PR)

girls 1,600 run: 1. Kaysley Hill (PR), 2. Annie Amon (PR).

boys 3,200 run: 4. Nathan Williams

girls 4 x 400 relay: 1. (Kaysley Hill, Caylee Miller, Sarah Moody and Annie Amon) (PR).

girls 4 x 800 relay: 2. Kaysley Hill, Kelley Cleveland, Sarah Moody and Annie Amon) (PR).

boys triple jump: 2. Tanner Broadway (PR)

boys pole vault: 2. Tanner Broadway (PR)

boys high jump: 1. Alex Duthu (PR)

girls high jump: 2. Caylee Miller, 3. Bailey Caples

