Mantachie and Tremont split a pair of games last Monday night in Itawamba’s western bloc, adding the latest chapter to this friendly inner-county rivalry.
The ladies’ teams entered their matchup riding much different trajectories through the 2020 season. Kevin White’s Lady Mustangs boasted a 15-7 overall record and a five-game winning streak, while first-year head coach Harrison Fancher’s Lady Eagles, at 1-23 so far, find themselves in a tough year of rebuilding.
The opening quarter echoed the numbers, with Mantachie striding out to a commanding 26-2 tally, feasting on fast break buckets created by a stifling full-court defensive press.
In the second, however, Tremont managed to outscore the Lady Mustangs by a basket, narrowing the halftime gap to 37-15 despite being held to only three field goals in the half.
The Mantachie starting core returned to the floor for the third quarter and quickly reasserted dominance with a 10-0 run before again exiting the contest. Each team totaled only 5 points in the final period to close the game 60-28 in favor of the home team.
Abbie Leathers was the sole Eagle in double figures with 10 even. Three Lady Mustangs eclipsed that mark, led by recently-crowned all-time leading scorer, McKinley Montgomery, and sharp-shooting junior guard Madison Jones with 13 apiece, and followed by the dead eye lethal freshman Darby Pitts with 12.
In the gentlemen’s game, Tremont started with the upper-hand, showing intensity right from the opening tip. Chase Parker had three layups while facing little opposition in the low block, while the Mustangs were preoccupied with corralling the Sartin brothers around the perimeter.
The Mustang offense started the game a bit on the lethargic side, but picked up steam by quarter’s end thanks in no small part to senior Jake Wiygul, who accounted for all 7 of his team’s points in the 13-7 first quarter.
Wiygul hit a pair of threes in the second for the home team but to little avail as Jesse Sartin and Tyler Whitaker combined for 18 Eagle points to take a healthy 31-17 lead in the locker room at halftime.
The Mustangs gained some traction out of the break. Wiygul once again toted the load, with two more long range buckets in a third quarter. His team outscored Tremont 16-12, but still trailed at quarter’s end, 43-33.
The final period was the highest-scoring of the night for either team. Mantachie saw three more 3-point shots fall, while 12 of the Eagles’ 21 points came by way of the free throw line. It was enough to secure the 64-52 victory for Tremont.
Four of the seven Eagles who saw significant floor time eclipsed double figures. They were led by Jesse Sartin, who quietly accumulated 23 points, followed by Tyler Whitaker with 13 points, and Chase Parker and Konner Sartin with 12 apiece.
Meanwhile, Jake Wiygul led the Mustangs and stamped what is presumably his final home game with exclamation point, setting season-highs in points (29) and 3-point makes (7) to lead all scorers. Sophomore Cade Bennett also made it to double figures with 11.
No other Mustang tallied more than a single field goal and the team shot 55% from the free-throw line while Tremont made their money at the charity stripe, converting 26 of 34 attempts for a laudable 77%, more than accounting for their respectable margin of victory.
Both schools returned to action the following night and came up a little short on the road with both Mantachie clubs falling to Wheeler and each of the Eagle teams losing to divisional opponent Pine Grove.
Mantachie had Friday night off to start preparing for next week’s impending division tournament week, while Tremont took their home floor against one of the area’s top 2A teams in Potts Camp, in a very competitive but ultimately losing effort.