Last week was an unusually slow one for the Mantachie High School volleyball team as the regular season winds down, but it was a productive one.
After Monday’s match at Itawamba AHS was canceled, the Lady Mustangs went on the road for a division 2-4A match at East Union. As has been the case often this season, Mantachie won in three sets. 25-16,25-8 and 25-18. Thursday’s match at Saltillo was canceled due to several Mantachie players being in the homecoming court, and the parade was Thursday. Ella Pitts had 14 kills and five blocks, Ramsey Montgomery eight aces and seven kills, Madison Jones three aces and four kills, Bailey Coker six aces and nine kills and Lynsey Barber nine digs and two aces.
The Lady Mustangs are in the playoffs and, by the time of publication, knows their seeding. But, at the deadline for this edition, Mantachie was to play matches against Walnut at home on Monday and there on Tuesday. The outcome decided the 1-2A champions. A sweep would make Mantachie the champion and no. 1 seed. A split would mean the division champion and top seed would be determined based on the scores of the two matches.
Regardless of their seeding, the volleyball playoffs begin on October 13.