Kristi Montgomery is entering her fifth year coaching the Lady Mustangs volleyball team. In that time, she has witnessed a marked shift in the sport's culture at Mantachie.
High school volleyball has grown in popularity in Mississippi by leaps and bounds in recent years, with high schools around the state adding volleyball programs and select club teams also growing in popularity. Montgomery is seeing that growth translate into a different attitude toward the sport, not just from her athletes, but from their parents as well.
"It's been kind of a mindset change," Montgomery said. "It's taken me several years since I got here to get the parents to entertain the idea of the kids playing travel or club volleyball. And believe it or not, this past year, I had 16 kids playing club volleyball. The majority of the kids that played last year, probably 75% of them played club this summer or this spring."
That extra playing time against quality opponents will be important for the Lady Mustangs to compete in 2022. Mantachie plays in one of the toughest regions for volleyball in the state; in 2021, despite a 17-5 overall record, the Lady Mustangs went 2-4 in Region 1-3A, placing third and missing the playoffs. But this year, Mantachie's odds of postseason success increased significantly, as the top three teams from each region will compete in the postseason in 2022 as opposed to only the top two in previous years.
Between that rule change, the growth in the team culture, her players' improvement since last season, and all but one graduating senior returning from last year, Montgomery is confident in her squad's ability to make some noise in Class 3A this season.
"That (rule change) will give us an opportunity to get out of our division, and I think we'll play really well outside of our division and play over into the playoffs," she said. "It's kind of like softball, it's the best volleyball division in the area."
Montgomery's squad returns just one rising senior in Alexis Leach, with the majority of the team's major contributors being juniors. Bailey Coker, Ramsey Montgomery and Hailey Spigner – all juniors – are set to start at middle hitter, setter and libero, respectively. Montgomery also expects juniors Jaden Spradlin and Makenzie Bryant to see significant playing time off the bench for the Lady Mustangs.
Mantachie will have some younger players stepping into major roles as well. Sophomore Lillianna Cates projects as a starter, and Montgomery also expects Campbell Guin to contribute significant minutes coming off the bench.
"We're gonna be junior dominant," Montgomery said. "And a lot of them have played several years. Bailey, Ramsey and Haley have all started since they started playing, so they've got a lot of experience. (Lillianna) played some travel volleyball this fall and spring and has really come a long way.
"Several of them played club volleyball this past year," Montgomery added, "which has really helped them, given them touches out of season and an opportunity to be on the floor and play better teams."
On top of valuable individual experience playing club ball, the Lady Mustangs have played nine exhibition games as a team this summer against nearby schools, building team chemistry ahead of the 2022 season. Having won all nine contests should also give Montgomery's squad no shortage of confidence.
"Every one of these kids I've got have gotten better, because they've gotten all these touches in the spring and summer," Montgomery said. "I'm excited to see what they can do. I think we can be pretty good. They love it, they like to play, so I think we can be pretty good."