Senior McKinley Montgomery keeps a busy schedule and has for years, but that doesn’t stop her from expecting everything she can give from herself and encouraging her teammates to set high standards for their team.
While the program is only in its second year, Montgomery is a vocal leader who believes it’s important for the team to set high standards for itself even though it’s young.
Montgomery says she wants to score as many kills and blocks as she can. As the leader, she wants to push the team as far as they can go. The team’s Most Valuable Player a year ago, she led the Mustangs in kills in 2018.
Montgomery has proven to be very important to the team’s success so far in 2019. She’s blown past her numbers from a year ago and still has matches left to play. She’s racked up 224 kills, 65 aces and 20 blocks in 2019, and those numbers will increase by the end of the season.
Montgomery considers the strongest part of her game being able to play any position she’s asked to play at any time.
As the captain, she aims to set the best example for her teammates, especially her younger teammates.
“McKinley will be key in our scoring effort. She plays middle hitter/blocker. She has a great swing and ability to block at the net,” head coach Kristi Montgomery said about her senior.
This time of year, Montgomery is busy with both volleyball and cheerleading. A member of the softball, basketball, and bowling teams at Mantachie, and a member of the travel softball team, Vexus, Montgomery keeps a busy schedule. The honor student and member of Ozark Baptist Church also is a member of the Beta Club, yearbook staff, Science Club, Mu Alpha Theta, English Honor Society, Junior Civitan, Anchor Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a Future Farmers of America leader, as well as being a Special Olympics buddy. This leaves her with little down time and a lot of juggling of her schedule.
“It’s definitely difficult at times, especially when I have three different practices to go to after school each afternoon and also trying to find time to study for my classes, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.” Montgomery said. “I love having such an active life because it definitely keeps me busy. If we’re being honest, I couldn’t imagine my life without playing multiple [sports] and having the talent God has given me to play them.”