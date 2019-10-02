Mantachie citizens will see an increase on their water bills beginning in November. Town officials voted in favor of the increase during their September meeting.
This is Mantachie’s first water rate increase implemented in the town in nearly a decade.
Minimum monthly charges for residential rates will rise from $17.06 to $19.06 for 2,000 gallons of usage. For 2,001-6,000 gallons, the cost will be $3.03 per 1,000 gallons; rates for usage over 6,000 gallons will be $3.53 per 1,000 gallons.
For commercial customers, rates will rise from $18.06 to $20.06 per month for 2,000 gallons of water; 2,001-6,000 will be $3.53 per 1,000 gallons; rates for usage over 6,000 gallons will be $4.03 per 1,000 gallons.
Sewer rates will increase from $12 to $13 monthly for 2,000 gallons of water usage. An additional charge of $2 per 1,000 gallons of additional water with usage topping out at $21.00 per month.
The increase will impact approximately 700 of the association’s more than 800 customers. Only customers living inside or within one mile of the town limits will see the new charges. Residents outside the towns limits will continue on the current rate until the new rate structure is approved by the Public Service Commission.
Town officials said the rate increase will help maintain Mantachie’s aging water system.