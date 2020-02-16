Mantachie and Strayhorn squared off in back-to-back contests in the Division 1-2A basketball tournament last Tuesday, and the Mustangs from Itawamba County came away with the sweep. Mantachie’s girls won 65-48 and the boys won the nightcap 71-51.
(G) Mantachie 65, Strayhorn 48
Mantachie girls used a strong run in the third quarter to break open a tightly contested game against Strayhorn.
Strayhorn led 12-11 after the first quarter, but Mantachie took the lead at the half by a 28-25 margin.
Madison Jones was red-hot for Mantachie during the third quarter, hitting 11 points. After three, the Mantachie’s Lady Mustangs led 51-34.
A quartet of players led Mantachie into double figures. McKinley Montgomery was the leading scorer with 18 points. Darby Pitts hit for 17 points including three 3-pointers. Jones finished her night’s work with 14 points and Ella Pitts scored 10 points.
The win advanced Mantachie (17-8) to to Thursday’s semifinal against New Site. The Lady Royals won that contest, 71-42.
(B) Mantachie 71, Strayhorn 51
Mantachie outscored Strayhorn 42-27 during the second and third periods to lift the Mustangs to the 71-51 win on Tuesday.
Ross Simpson poured in 15 points during the key quarters while Dylan Bennett added 10 points to help settle the issue as Mantachie built a comfortable lead at 59-37 after three.
Mantachie led 37-22 at the half.
Bennett led Mantachie with 20 points while Simpson scored 16. Jake Wiygul also scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Jaycob Hawkes hit for 10 points.
The win advanced Mantachie (8-12) to the boys semifinals on Thursday. They matched up against the New Site Royals, who won the game 84-40.
Both Mantachie teams played East Union later in the week. The Mustangs won their matchup 55-49. The Lady Mustangs suffered a razor-thin, 63-61 loss.