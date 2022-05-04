Itawamba County might just be one of the best places in the state for competitive youth archery. All three high schools field archery teams and host events that draw dozens of competitors from multiple schools across northeast Mississippi.
One of those programs now finds itself on a new frontier for high school archery in Mississippi.
Mantachie High School became one of only a handful of schools in the state to serve as a pilot school for the Archery In Mississippi Schools (AIMS) program's X-TREME archery competition.
X-TREME is an advanced level of competition for high school-age archers (grades 10-12) in which the archers use bows with adjustable sights, release aids and variable draw strength weighted up to 40 pounds, among other features more commonly found on hunting bows.
"It's a pilot program," Mantachie archery coach Andrea Barber said. "There's only 15 or 16 schools in the state who were asked to do it, and we happened to be one of the lucky few.
"Saltillo and Walnut also shoot."
"The kids love these bows," Barber said, "especially the boys that are used to bow hunting. This is something they picked up super fast. They've got their draw weight, they know what their windage should be, they know how to sight in their bows. Most of them have done it on their own."
"We want them to have a three- or four-inch grouping, and I've got two or three guys who can do it every time."
Interest in the program: "I already had to cut kids. I only have six bows, and I can only take two kids per bow, so I could only take 12 kids." working on grant to acquire 15-20 more bows, which would up the numbers for the X-TREME team to match the junior high and varsity teams. "That's what we're going to work on next year."
"They're trying to draw the older kids back in. The older kids have kind of fallen off, because once they get to a certain point, they don't want to shoot just regular bows at a target. This was a way to say, 'Okay, this is something different, we're gonna be shooting at animal targets, you're gonna be able to use a peek site.' "
maintaining interest: "We had a meeting with the sixth grade the other day, and I've got like 25 kids wanting to try out next year for junior high."
"We take it by points. My top 24 archers are the ones that will shoot North Half and State." "We don't play favorites. It's cut and dry, it's numbers, there's nothing I can do about it. You just have to work and get your scores up."