Mantachie senior Andrew Miller had a busy spring schedule planned before COVID-19 brought his school year to a sudden stop.
Miller’s a member of the Mustangs’ baseball, track and field team, and archery teams, the latter of which earned him a state championship. He’s a two-time AIMS All-Star after postings great scores at the state meet in Jackson.
On the diamond, Miller pitched and patrolled the outfield. Not surprisingly considering his speed, he led the Mustangs in stolen bases and was rarely thrown out.
Miller has also set school records with the track and field team.
He won another state championship with the band and has been a standout member of the football and track and field teams for three seasons. He was invited to take part in the DownUnder Bowl following his breakout junior campaign in football.
He is a member of Ozark Baptist Church.
After graduation, Miller plans to attend Itawamba Community College then transfer to Ole Miss to major in teaching and coaching. His parents are Steven and Jessica Miller and Kevin and Nicole Bates.