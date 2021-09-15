Itawamba Community College will be honoring Mantachie resident, Karen McFerrin as their 2021 Alumnus of the Year during Homecoming activities, Sept. 23, at the Fulton Campus.
From 1968-70, McFerrin attended ICC, where she earned the associate’s degree. She was a Wesley Foundation officer, Drum Major, vice president of the Home Economics Club and charter member of Phi Theta Kappa, Hall of Fame, IJC Beauty and Dean’s List Scholar.
She continued her education at the University of Mississippi, where she earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in home economics. She began her career working for the Mississippi Extension Service in Tylertown before returning home to accept a position at ICC, where she served as a recruiter, teacher and adviser. McFerrin played a vital role in the organization of the Indian Delegation. Through teaching nutrition classes, she empowered many nursing students to understand and implement the vital link between nutrition and health in their careers.
Over the years, she has volunteered her time in community service. Since 1975, she has been a member of the Pilot Club of Mantachie and has held multiple offices on the local, district and international levels, including district governor and international director). McFerrin has served on the Sanctuary Hospice Regional Board, Itawamba County Development Council, Mississippi Home Economics Association, organizing board member of the Itawamba County Boys and Girls Club, Leadership Itawamba, BancorpSouth Community Board and Itawamba County Extension Service Board and numerous church committees at the Mantachie First Baptist Church where she is a member. Her honors include Outstanding Young Women of America (two years). She is the immediate past president of the ICC Alumni Board. She and her husband, Joe, have one daughter, Jodie Boyd (Garry), and two grandchildren, Anna Karen and Martin.
Also being inducted into ICC’s Athletic Hall of Fame during the ceremony is Cameron “CeCee” Austin Cavanaugh of Pontotoc and Jeff Tally of Saltillo.
For more information about Homecoming 2021, contact Michael Upton, director of advancement, at (662) 862-8035 or email maupton@iccms.edu.