The softball and volleyball teams at Mantachie High School are doing what they can to make Christmas a bit brighter for children they will likely never meet.
“So often we get caught up in winning and losing in sports and forget to be thankful for the blessings we have been given,” said Kristi Montgomery, the head coach of both teams. “Each year, we try to share our blessings with others by helping those who are not as fortunate.”
This year, the teams, in conjunction with Ozark Baptist Church, packed 16 shoeboxes with toys and gifts to send to children in need as part of Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child.
The experience was a rewarding one for the athletes involved and it has been a yearly practice with the teams to raise funds or volunteer with different organizations over the years including Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and last year’s Dig Pink event that raised money for the Sideout Foundation, an organization that funds Stage IV breast cancer research, and raised funds for a recently diagnosed teacher.
“These girls enjoy doing a service project each year.” Montgomery said, “I think they get as much out of it as the ones who are receiving the gift. The smiles on their faces as they packed these boxes were priceless”