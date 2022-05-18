Itawamba County might just be one of the best places in the state for competitive youth archery. All three of the county's high schools field archery teams and host events that draw dozens of competitors from multiple schools across northeast Mississippi.
One of those programs has found itself on a new frontier for high school archery in Mississippi.
For the 2021-22 school year, Mantachie High School became one of only a handful of schools in the state to serve as a pilot school for the Archery In Mississippi Schools (AIMS) program's X-TREME archery competition.
X-TREME is an advanced level of competition for high school-age archers (grades 10-12) in which the archers use bows with adjustable sights, release aids and variable draw strength weighted up to 40 pounds, among other features more commonly found on hunting bows.
"It's a pilot program," Mantachie archery coach Andrea Barber said. "There's only 15 or 16 schools in the state who were asked to do it, and we happened to be one of the lucky few.
"Saltillo and Walnut also shoot," Barber added.
X-TREME archery is geared toward holding the interest of older, more advanced archers, particularly those who might otherwise grow tired of the same level of competition year after year.
"They're trying to draw the older kids back in," Barber said. "The older kids have kind of fallen off, because once they get to a certain point, they don't want to shoot just regular bows at a target. This was a way to say, 'Okay, this is something different, we're gonna be shooting at animal targets, you're gonna be able to use a peek site.'"
Much like archery in general, X-TREME archery attracts participants from a wide range of builds and abilities, from athletes who take part in more traditional sports to those who don't take part in other sports at all.
Caylee Nix, 16, has competed in archery since the sixth grade and joined Mantachie's X-TREME team for its inaugural season. She also runs track for Mantachie, but she values archery in particular for how it brings people together who may not otherwise meet or interact.
"I think a lot of people should try it out," Nix said. "It really branches you out, going places, seeing new people, seeing new things, doing something different."
On the flip side of that coin is Zach Franks, 17, who plays left guard for the Mustangs' football team. While his sports of choice may be worlds apart in terms of physicality, Franks enjoys the higher level of competition in the X-TREME program as a natural progression from the bow hunting he's been doing since he was a preteen.
"It just kind of adds another element," Franks said.
While X-TREME archery appeals to any high schoolers hungry for another level of competition, it caters especially well to archers who have bow hunting experience.
"The kids love these bows," Barber said, "especially the boys that are used to bow hunting. This is something they picked up super fast. They've got their draw weight, they know what their windage should be, they know how to sight in their bows. Most of them have done it on their own."
Jase White, 16, has been bow hunting since he was 9 years old. Despite X-TREME representing a higher level of competition, he found the similarities of the X-TREME bows to the ones he's used to hunt for much of his life made for an easy transition.
"It's a lot easier shooting these bows when you've already shot them hunting," White said.
With Saltillo and Walnut currently being the closest schools with X-TREME programs, the Mantachie squad didn't have its first X-TREME competition until March 29. Even then, scores were submitted remotely from the handful of pilot schools scattered around the state.
Aside from the pilot program's growing pains, Coach Barber said the biggest limiting factor for the X-TREME team has been the amount of available equipment. The team has a limited number of X-TREME bows which, given the adjustments to the bows for different archers, restricts how many archers can compete for Mantachie.
"I already had to cut kids," Barber said. "I only have six bows (for X-TREME), and I can only take two kids per bow, so I could only take 12 kids.
"We don't play favorites," she continued. "It's cut and dry, it's numbers, there's nothing I can do about it. You just have to work and get your scores up."
But Barber said she already has a solution to the equipment problem in the works, as she aims to acquire grant money that would buy the team 15-20 more bows. The additions would allow the X-TREME team to roster a team closer in number to the existing varsity and junior varsity teams at the school.
If there's a silver lining to having to cut athletes from the team, it's that interest in X-TREME archery and the archery program in general remains high.
"We had a meeting with the sixth grade the other day, and I've got like 25 kids wanting to try out next year for junior high," Barber said.
In the meantime, the veteran archers on Mantachie's XTREME team like Jake Spradling, 17, will continue trailblazing for the Mustangs and for competitive archery statewide – and have more than a little fun along the way.
"I enjoy it a lot, because most of the time it's just shooting with your friends that you've been shooting with for a while," Spradling said. "So that makes it better, just being around good people."