Mama's Blueberry Muffins
- 1 stick of butter at room temperature
- 1 1/4 cup of sugar plus 3 tsp. sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups of flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.
Cream 1 1/4 cups sugar and butter with stand mixer until it is fluffy, add eggs one by one, then add vanilla extract.
Mix all dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Pour dry mixture and milk into your stand mixer, little by little until creamy.
Fold in the blueberries by hand.Put in pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.
* Top muffins with the additional 3 teaspoons of sugar before cooking.
Makes about 16 muffins.
Chicken Roast
- 4 boneless chicken breasts
- 6 yukon gold potatoes(washed and cut, but not peeled)
- 2.5 cups baby carrots
- 23 ounces cream of chicken soup
- 1 package dry ranch dressing mix
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
Put all ingredients(except the chicken) into a large crockpot. Whisk it around to mix well.
Lay the chicken on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook on low 6 to 8 hours.
Famous Skillet Cake with cream and berries
Wash and slice one pint of strawberries and add 2 tablespoons of sugar. Set aside.
For cake:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup oil
- 1 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
*mix ingredients by hand in a bowl
spread cake batter into a hot greased cast iron skillet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes
For whipped cream:
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 4 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Beat in a stand mixer until stiff peaks form.
Once cake is ready, place it on a cooling rack. Once cooled, put the cream
on top. Spread all over and finish by dumping sugar berries and the little
bit of juice on top.