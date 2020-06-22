Mama's Blueberry Muffins

  • 1 stick of butter at room temperature
  • 1 1/4 cup of sugar plus 3 tsp. sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups of flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cream 1 1/4 cups sugar and butter with stand mixer until it is fluffy, add eggs one by one, then add vanilla extract.

Mix all dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Pour dry mixture and milk into your stand mixer, little by little until creamy.

Fold in the blueberries by hand.Put in pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.

* Top muffins with the additional 3 teaspoons of sugar before cooking.

Makes about 16 muffins.

Chicken Roast

  • 4 boneless chicken breasts
  • 6 yukon gold potatoes(washed and cut, but not peeled)
  • 2.5 cups baby carrots
  • 23 ounces cream of chicken soup
  • 1 package dry ranch dressing mix
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter

Put all ingredients(except the chicken) into a large crockpot. Whisk it around to mix well.

Lay the chicken on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook on low 6 to 8 hours.

Famous Skillet Cake with cream and berries

Wash and slice one pint of strawberries and add 2 tablespoons of sugar. Set aside.

For cake:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

*mix ingredients by hand in a bowl

spread cake batter into a hot greased cast iron skillet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes

For whipped cream:

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 4 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Beat in a stand mixer until stiff peaks form.

Once cake is ready, place it on a cooling rack. Once cooled, put the cream

on top. Spread all over and finish by dumping sugar berries and the little

bit of juice on top.

