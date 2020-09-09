Marly Moore is a fixture in the outfield for the Lady Indian softball team, but she’s also a cheerleader and powerlifter for IAHS.
In softball, Moore has been recognized as a second team All-Division team member, IAHS outfielder of the year and a member of the .300 batting average club.
Moore enjoys singing in the choir, shopping, spending time with her family and friends and volunteers with different community activities throughout the year.
She attends New Chapel Church and is a member of the Golden Circle/Social Club 2020 Debutante Ball.
Moore is the daughter of Chasity Standifer and the granddaughter of David and Elease Standifer. She has one brother, Atlas.
After graduating from IAHS, Moore plans to attend Itawamba Community College then further her education at the University of Memphis. She wants to study law.