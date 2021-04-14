Democratic candidate John Maxcy has officially withdrawn from the City of Fulton mayoral race. City Clerk Ceburn Gray confirmed to The Times that Maxcy signed the proper documentation declaring his withdrawal on Wed. afternoon, April 14.
Emily Quinn will officially be sworn in as mayor on July 1. She defeated incumbent Barry Childers during the April 6 Primary Election. Maxcy was the only opposing Democratic candidate, therefore his withdrawal leaves Quinn the official winner.
In a social media post, Maxcy stated he spoke with Quinn on Wed. morning to concede the race. He went on to cite “immense negativity” as his reason for stepping away.
Maxcy’s withdrawal leaves one less race to be determined during the June 8 General Election.
Left on the ballot will be Republican Brad Chatham facing Democrat Earleen Young for the Alderman-at-Large seat. In the Alderman Ward 1 race, Democrat Daisy Stone will face Republican Doug Strickland.
Both Ward 3 and Ward 4 will have a run-off election on April 27.
The ballot for Alderman Ward 3 will give voters a choice between Republican candidates Russ Ramey and Cory Shotts. Ward 4 will see a run-off between Republican candidates Corey Moore and Jim Holland.
Neither of the wards has opposing democratic candidates.