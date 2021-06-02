COVID is on the run, and so are the Dixie Red Hats of Itawamba County. After a year of not being able to meet and a change of Queen Mothers, the group is ready to don their red hats and start having fun again. Queen Shirley Hukle, who established the group, turned over her scepter to Connie Carter at the beginning of 2020.
The group held their fourth meeting since things started opening back up at Jack’s in Fulton for breakfast. There were 14 members attending. Plans were made for meetings and fun events through September of this year.
The new Queen Mother Carter announced that for our fun activity in June, twelve members will attend a hoot in Booneville on June 19th at the Boone’s Camp Event Hall.
There will be ample time for shopping and visiting with other Red Hat chapters in the area. The theme for the party is Back to the Fifties. Members will don their ‘50s outfits and be ready to dance to the music of Travis Womack and the Snakeman Band.
“This is a huge, beautiful venue. We’ve enjoyed this band at an event we hosted. It should be a really fun hoot. The Booneville ladies are expecting around 100 hatters to attend,” said Carter.
Members need to be gathering materials for a craft event to be held at the Historic Fulton Grammar School in the Senior Activity Room.
Vice Queen Glenda Dozier said, “You need to buy red, round straw placemats. You can probably find some at the Dollar Tree. You will need at least two. If you want a bigger hat, get three. We will make the hats, and you can decorate yours however you’d like. This will give you a little over a month to get your materials together prior to the craft event on July 8.”
Anyone who would like to join the Dixie Red Hat chapter in Fulton is welcomed to do so. All one must do is attend a meeting and let it be known she would like to join. Red Hatters who are 50 and older wear purple outfits with red hats. Members younger than 50 wear lilac outfits with pink hats and are called Pink Hatters. During her birthday month, a member wears a red outfit with a purple hat or a pink outfit with a lilac hat to designate it is her birthday.
The next meeting will be an 11:00 o’clock lunch meeting at Guy’s Place in Fulton. Until then, live, love, laugh.