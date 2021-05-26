In 1960 the voices of Elvis Presley, Chubby Checker, and The Everly Brothers topped the music charts. A revolution in new sounds and entertaining styles was sweeping through radio stations across the nation. It was that same year that and a young Hilda Bishop set out to bring an appreciation of not just Rock n Roll, but classical, soul, ragtime, and all other genre’s to her first group of choral students at Columbus Air Force Base.
“Our life without music? I cannot imagine. We all enjoy music – different types, pop, country, rock, and classical. In my classes I’d introduce all types of music,” Bishop said sitting on her patio wearing her signature red lipstick. “It touches our soul in a way academic studyies do not. It touches your heart when other messages cannot.”
Her second gig as a music teacher was in the New Albany School District from 1961 to 1964. She then returned to her hometown of Fulton to teach in 1964 where she remained until 1968.
“When my youngest child, Ann Marie, was born in 1968, I decided to take some time off to be with her and my older children, Chris and Merrie,” she said. “I wanted to be with them while they were young.”
Bishop didn’t return to teaching music until 1974 at Fulton Junior High followed by Itawamba Agricultural High School. It was there that many of her early students recall a method of teaching that reached far beyond the classroom. In a 1995 Times interview, her students described her as a teacher who cared, who gave them choices, and who pushed them to give their best.
Bishop taught not only correct pronunciation and breath control, but also manners and respect. Then, seventh-grade student, Prissy Falls told The Times that above all Bishop cared.
“She cares. She cares about what you do and how you act at home as well as at school,” Falls said in the interview.
Bishop said the music program was not about just music, but also about giving students more confidence in themselves and their singing abilities whether alone or in a group.
“I wanted each young person to become more aware of good choral methods in singing. I also thought it was important to know the American background in music – from folksongs to patriotic to broadway – required choral music,” she said. “But most importantly I wanted them to be the best they could be.”
That included creating groups like the Lollipops, Starshine, and the Blues Brothers. They attended competitions and took trips to The Orpheum to see shows, but it’s the individual accounts of being in her class that bring her great joy.
One of her most special memories is that of a student from Dorsey. After she graduated from Mississippi State she went to New York City and became a buyer for Saks Fifth Avenue.
“One night she and some friends went to a George Gershwin concert. As she talked with her friends, she was the only one who knew about Gershwin’s life and music. When they asked how she knew so much about it, she replied, ‘My music teacher,’” Bishop smiled and said.
Bishop said she wanted her students to know what every well-rounded, educated student should know.
“We study Broadway music because this type of music is widely appreciated around the world,” she said.
Although music programs were valuable to students and much appreciated by parents and teachers alike, that did not keep them from being cut when budget woes hit school districts. It was then that Bishop taught English until 2001 when former IAHS Principal Pete McMurray decided to revive the chorus program at the high school after a 15-year hiatus. He called on Hilda Bishop to wipe the dust off her sheet music and bring the choral program back to life.
In the first year, the school had eight programs and performed a musical at Itawamba Community College. They also traveled to compete in the district competition where they were given four --superior ratings, a feat that was unheard of for a first-year program.
“We are fortunate to have Hilda Bishop,” McMurray said in the previous interview. “She is doing a wonderful job.”
Bishop continued to teach at IAHS until the pandemic began in 2020 as the program sat at a standstill along with the rest of the world. It was then that she decided that it was time to pack away the sheet music and retire. Her career that began in 1960 and had span on and off for 54 years would officially end, but the 82-year-old’s smile and help might be seen around campus occasionally she says.
“I may be around from time to time helping out in the drama department,” Bishop said.
At a recent high school event Bishop was surprised when many of her former students stepped from the audience at the end of the program to sing, “May You Always.” in her honor.
“They came from all over and I had no idea they were going to do this,” she said. “I was so touched. It was overwhelming.”
Each of them donned red lipstick, something Bishop always encouraged her choral students to do.