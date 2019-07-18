In a tie vote that had to be broken by Mayor Barry Childers, Fulton officials have granted local businesses tax exemptions valued at more than $4.7-million.
The tax exemptions recently approved by the board in a split vote include a $3.15-million exemption for Mueller Copper Tube for machinery and equipment; $193,081 for Homan Forest Products for machinery and equipment; and $1.45 million for Tri-State Lumber for machinery and equipment. Both Tri-State Lumber and Homan Forest Products are divisions of Homan Industries.
The exemptions represent roughly $22,200 in tax revenue.
Although exempting certain taxes for large businesses could be considered standard practice, the decision to do so in this particular case wasn’t unanimous. Alderman Brad Chatham voted against all three exemptions, a move he’s made multiple times since taking office. Alderman at large Liz Beasley voted against the Mueller Copper Tube Exemption, although not the others.
Aldermen Mike Nanney and Hayward Wilson voted in favor of all three exemptions. Alderman Joey Steele was absent.
Mayor Childers was left to break the tie between the yea and nay votes for the Mueller exemption. He voted in favor of granting the industry the exemption.
Businesses apply for tax exemptions through both the county and city boards. The countywide board of supervisors typically votes on them first. If the exemptions are approved by supervisors, city aldermen usually follow suit.
Exempting certain taxes for large businesses is nothing new. In an effort to attract companies and, later, encourage their growth, municipal leaders often exempt the companies from paying real and personal property taxes for at least 10 years, frequently with the ability to keep receiving exemptions on new equipment, materials or expansions in hopes that said companies will continue to expand.
These tax exemptions are only open to manufacturers that employ a large number of people and don’t apply to school taxes. Exemptions also aren’t guaranteed; local leaders reserve the right to deny an exemption for any reason.
Chatham told The Times his decision to vote against granting the tax exemptions was made out of a perception of fairness.
“I really don’t understand why the other businesses that spend money to by new equipment don’t get [those tax exemptions] also,” he said.
Chatham said he believes all local businesses should pay taxes on the equipment they buy and own.
“If everybody would help a little bit, it would help a lot,” he said.
Although these breaks represent big chunks of lost tax revenue for the municipalities that give them, these industries still pay a great deal in taxes. Mueller Copper Tube paid the city more than $268,000 in taxes in 2018. Tri-State Lumber paid Fulton more than $6,518 in taxes last year; Homan Forest Products paid roughly $8,690.