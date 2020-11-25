Playing for the first time since winning the LPGA Drive On Championship last month, Fulton native Ally McDonald (IAHS/MSU) continued her stellar ball striking as she carded an 11-under par at the four day Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida to finish second.
The highlight of the week for McDonald came on Saturday on the par three 12th hole. She used a pitching wedge from 132 yards to ace the hole and erased much of Sei Young Kim’s, the leader and eventual winner, lead.
The top-two finish earned her over $135,000 dollars and moves her into fourth place in the Race to CME Globe standings as the adjusted 2020 LPGA calendar winds down. She is also now fourth on the U.S. Solheim Cup points list and is in the top-10 on the official money list.
McDonald’s stats show she’s outplaying much of her competitors right now. She is second on Tour with 171 birdies and third with 173 sub-par roles. She is in the top-10 in rounds under par, rounds in the 60s and greens in regulation and is 13th with a 70.64 scoring average.
There are three tournaments left in 2020 with the season ending with the U.S. Women’s Open and the CME Group Tour Championship being played back-to-back the two weeks before Christmas.