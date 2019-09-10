This morning in Gleneagles, Scotland Fulton native Ally McDonald was named as a replacement to the United States' Solheim Cup team. The Solheim Cup is a match-play event between LPGA from the U.S. and Europe who represent their home. The event is the women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup.
McDonald, serving as first alternate, finished one spot shy of clinching an automatic spot on the team, will take the place of veteran Stacy Lewis who withdrew because of a back injury.
The former Itawamba Agricultural High School and Mississippi State University standout had a breakout year on the LPGA tour. She had eight top-25 finishes, including two top-tens in majors.
This is McDonald's first time as a member of the Solheim Cup, but not her first representing the U.S. As a member of the Curtis Cup team, McDonald went 2-0-2 in the match-play event that is the amateur version of the Solheim Cup.
McDonald will be one of six members of Team USA to be playing their first Solheim Cup. The event begins Friday in Gleneagles, Scotland.