The duo of professional golfers from Itawamba county continue to play well and finish near the top of the leaderboard when their tournaments conclude.
Playing on the LPGA Tour, Ally McDonald tied for 13th at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The major was being played in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. She shot a one-over par in the four day event and earned $63, 820 for her top-15 finish.
Chad Ramey was in Winter Garden, Florida playing in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Orange County National Championship. He opened and closed the tournament with five-under par, 66s on Thursday and Sunday and finished at twenty-under par to tie for fourth place. It was his fifth top-five finish of the 2020 season, and he moves up one spot to ninth in the 25 rankings.