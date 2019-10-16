Last Monday at Whispering Pines Golf Club north of Houston, Texas, Fulton native Ally McDonald teamed up with PGA Tour member Ben Martin in a best-ball format to win the inaugural Spirit Charity Challenge.
McDonald has had her best year on the LPGA Tour in 2019. She’s finished in the top-10 three times and was a member of Team USA at the Solheim Cup in September. So far, she’s earned over $500,000 in 2019, but her win last week earned a paycheck for the local non-profit, Itawamba Crossroads Ranch.
The Spirit Charity Challenge was comprised of alumni of The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship. Countries from all over the world send their top two male and female amateur golfers to play in biennial tournament. McDonald played in the event in 2013 and won a gold medal.
McDonald said of her win, “We [McDonald and Martin] went on to shoot 62 and won by a shot. He played for College Golf Fellowship, and I played for Crossroads.”
McDonald’s win resulted in a $50,000 check for Itawamba Crossroads Ranch. Crossroads Ranch will be a residential community for high-functioning special needs adults that will also teach skills to enable residents to work in various jobs. It is located north of Fulton.
McDonald explained why she chose Crossroads Ranch, “I was trying to think of what to play for because there are so many charities in need, but I knew Crossroads was close to home. I love what they are doing and know how far that money will go for them and the projects they are working on.”
Susan Sheffield, the director of outreach and fund raising at Crossroads said when asked about McDonald’s win, “We want to thank Ally for choosing the Ranch as her charity to play for on Monday. With Ally’s win on the course, the Ranch won BIG! We are so appreciative of her thoughtfulness and support.”
“We love her for who she is, and we are incredibly proud of and for her!”