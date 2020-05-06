Mantachie senior McKinley Montgomery spent the last half-decade or so as a household name in Mantachie, having played for multiple Mantachie High School teams.
Montgomery earned letters in 10 different sports and earned top-performer or most valuable player awards in all 10. Those 10 were: fast-pitch softball, slow-pitch softball, basketball, volleyball, golf, archery, track, cross-country, bowling and cheer.
Earlier this year, Montgomery scored her 2,000th point for the Lady Mustang basketball team. She would end up with over 2,100 points, and all available records show she is the program’s all-time leading scorer. 37 of those came against Tishomingo County as an eighth-grader. Her career high of 43 points came earlier this year against Tremont. She was All-Region the last five seasons.
Montgomery was selected division player of the year four times in slow-pitch. She led the Lady Mustangs to the North Half Championship in 2014 and 2018 and made the All-State team. She set the program’s career record with 70 home runs.
In fast-pitch, the Lady Mustangs won the division title twice during her time on the team and advanced all the way to the state championship series in 2017.
In 2017, Montgomery was named the 2A player of the year and to the all-state team. She earned division player of the year three times and was named to the Daily Journal All-Area Team three times.
With the archery team, Montgomery won three state championships and was the top female shooter in one meet.
In volleyball, Montgomery led the Lady Mustangs to 17 wins in 2019. She has twice been on the all-region teams and made the Daily Journal All-Area Team in 2019. She holds the program’s single game and career record for kills.
The Lady Mustang bowling team won four Itawamba County championships during Montgomery’s time with the team. They have twice won their region and finished third at the state championship match this year. She led the team in scoring average and posted a career high score of 246.
In cheer, Montgomery was named best all around her senior year.
Her freshman year, as a member of the 4x200 meter relay, she won a North Half championship.
Montgomery was the top Mantachie finisher at the state cross-country meet her eighth grade year.
On the links, Montgomery and the Lady Mustang golf team won the division championship
Montgomery was named the FFA state champion in meat judging. She has been elected homecoming queen and co-class president her senior year. She’s also been voted Most Athletic.
Montgomery is a member of the Anchor, Jr. Civitan and Beta clubs and a member of Mu Alpha Theta, English Honor Society, science club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average and volunteers with the Special Olympics and coaching little league basketball.
Montgomery will continue her softball playing career at Itawamba Community College and plans to major in special education and coaching.
Montgomery attends Ozark Baptist Church and is the daughter of Mark and Kristi Montgomery.