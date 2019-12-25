Fulton’s Boyce McNeece was recently presented with the Itawamba County Development Council’s (ICDC) Lifetime Achievement Award. McNeece is owner of McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton and has served the area in various capacities throughout his life.
Born in Fulton in 1938 to the late Mitchell McNeece, Sr. and his wife, Lillie, McNeece graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School then continued his education at Gupton Jones Mortuary School in Nashville. After graduating in 1959, McNeece became a licensed funeral director and mortician.
McNeece married Carolyn Morris and in 1961, he and his father-in-law, the late Charles Morris, purchased the Hawkins Funeral Home, which had served Fulton and Itawamba County since 1929. McNeece and Morris ran the business together for 10 years until Morris’s death in 1971.
Built in 1965, McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Funeral Home continues in to operate at its present location on South Cummings Street.
McNeece served on the Fulton Board of Alderman for six terms, from 1973 to 1997, the longest tenure of an alderman. While serving, he was recognized and included in the Mississippi Municipalities Hall of Fame for his efforts with establishing the Fulton City Park Athletic Complex. He was also a founding member of Tombigbee Bank and Trust (now Trustmark) and served on the board for 30 years.
Teresa McNeece, his sister-in-law and former president of the ICDC, presented the award to McNeece.
“When you think about lifetime achievement, I see more of a lifetime of service to his community, his church and his family,” she told the crowd. “I can testify from a personal point of view of Boyce’s accomplishments in each of this area’s. I have seen him weep with family members who have lost loved ones as though it was one of his own family.”
The McNeeces have two children, Steven and Kim. Steven McNeece works with his father in the families business. He and his wife, Mia, have two children, Foster and Payton. McNeece’s daughter, Kim McNeece is a real estate agent in Scottsdale, Arizona.
During the presentation, Teresa McNeece challenged Itawamba Junior Leadership students attending the event to take note of people like Boyce McNeece.
“He and others you have heard from tonight exhibit what true leadership, commitment and character look like,” she said.
McNeece is only the third recipient of ICDC’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recent history. Dr. Billy Collum and former Fulton mayor Jack Creely are the previous recipients.