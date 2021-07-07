Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services (MDCPS) will be providing pandemic relief to former foster youth in the form of financial assistance.
Mississippi will receive a $3.3 million share of the Supporting Foster Youth and Families through the Pandemic Act approved by Congress in early 2021. This Act allocated $400 million to address the “critical needs of youth and young adults who are or were formerly in foster care.”
Any Mississippi former foster youth up to 26 years of age who spent at least one day in foster care after their fourteenth birthday is eligible to apply for federal COVID Pandemic Assistance Funds.
MDCPS is automatically awarding base amount stipends to current and former foster youth. These funds do not require a youth to apply for support and do not disqualify a youth from seeking additional financial support/relief. These funds are currently being distributed to almost 1,000 youth currently in foster care in Mississippi or who recently exited from Mississippi’s foster care system:
- $600 -for youth ages 14 and 15, currently in foster care in Mississippi
- $1,200 – for youth ages 16 and up, currently in foster care in Mississippi
- $1,200 – for youth up to age 26 who aged out of foster care in Mississippi since January 2020
These funds can be used to supplement housing, educational, and transportation expenses as well as utility bills, groceries and other emergency assistance needs.
Youth can receive up to $12,000 in federal money for education/tuition/room & board expenses and up to $4,000 in transportation on assistance including help in buying a car or getting a driver’s license. Money is also available for technology purchases.
The Act also allows former foster youth who are no longer in state custody to choose to re-enter foster care. Additionally, current foster youth do not have to leave foster care once they reach a certain age, under the Act’s time-limited provisions. Youth do not have to be in foster care to receive the pandemic financial assistance, however.
Youth may apply for the federal money by:
- Calling: 601-576-1634 or 601-576-1635
- Emailing: youth:mdcps.ms.gov
- Applying online: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/d02aa4f305ad4c3ebff 65884455de4ba
- Website for more info: www.mdcps.ms.gov