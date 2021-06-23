The Mississippi Department of Education has set some new guidelines regarding early release for high school seniors that will affect many of Itawamba County’s senior students.
According to the new guidance, in order to qualify for early release, students must meet all College and Career Readiness Benchmarks (including ACT sub scores of 17 in English and 19 in Math) or have earned a Silver level on ACT WorkKeys test. Alternatively a student must meet ALL of the following:
- Have a 2.5 GPA
- Passed or met all MAAP assessments requirements for graduation
- On track to meet diploma requirements
- Concurrently enrolled in Essentials for College Math or Essentials for College Literacy OR SREB Math Ready or SREB Literacy Ready
In response to this new guidance, Superintendent Trae Wiygul told the Times that they are working to schedule a date in July when students who don’t qualify for early release under the new guidelines can come to the Itawamba Career and Technical Center to take the WorkKeys test. Students MUST secure a Silver level on the test in order to qualify for early leave.
Board members, as well as administrators, raised concerns that these new guidelines (which would affect over 60 seniors who would have qualified under the old guidelines) would have a negative effect on attendance as well as dropout and early graduation rates.
In other school news, the Itawamba County health department has set dates for back-to-school shots.
Entering kindergarten and seventh grade students can receive their back-to-school vaccinations and boosters on Thursday, July 8, Thursday, July 15, or Thursday, July 22 by appointment only.
An appointment can be obtained by calling 662-862-3710.