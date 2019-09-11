An worker with the Mississippi Department of Transportation died after being hit by an 18-wheeler, early Wednesday afternoon in Itawamba County.
MDOT confirmed that construction manager Jeff Boren of Kirkville was killed when a westbound truck on Interstate 22 struck him while he was working on the roadside near the Highway 25 exit. The collision occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m.
“One of our most seasoned construction managers will not be returning home to his family tonight,” said Melinda McGrath P.E., MDOT Executive Director, via MDOT’s official statement about the accident. “Jeff served the state with distinction for over 27 years managing construction projects to make our highways safer for Mississippi drivers. We ask everyone to keep the Boren family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss.”
The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.