Memories of Pain
By Rian Botts
In the middle of the night
A man screams out.
The pain in his mind.
Of memories he sees.
On the other side of the country,
A woman takes another drink,
Trying to drown out the pain
Of the memories she sees.
Yes, they are Veterans.
Proudly they served.
And now they are back home,
And told to move along.
In a cemetery, a woman
Stands with her two children
By the tombstone of her husband,
Who never really came home.
He took his life.
In a dank, dirty alley
Of anywhere U.S.A.,
A woman holds a photo
As she slowly slips away.
Yes they are brothers and sisters,
Husbands and wives.
They served this Country,
Willing to sacrifice.
So reach out your hand
And help them to live.
Thank them for their service,
And the safety they give.
Show them that you care
And help when you can.
For they went through hell,
In honor of this land.