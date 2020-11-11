Memories of Pain

By Rian Botts

In the middle of the night

A man screams out.

The pain in his mind.

Of memories he sees.

On the other side of the country,

A woman takes another drink,

Trying to drown out the pain

Of the memories she sees.

Yes, they are Veterans.

Proudly they served.

And now they are back home,

And told to move along.

In a cemetery, a woman

Stands with her two children

By the tombstone of her husband,

Who never really came home.

He took his life.

In a dank, dirty alley

Of anywhere U.S.A.,

A woman holds a photo

As she slowly slips away.

Yes they are brothers and sisters,

Husbands and wives.

They served this Country,

Willing to sacrifice.

So reach out your hand

And help them to live.

Thank them for their service,

And the safety they give.

Show them that you care

And help when you can.

For they went through hell,

In honor of this land.

